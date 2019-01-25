Ditch Kodaikanal In Favour Of The Nearby Unexplored Village Of Vattakanal

Described as a “natural lifestyle experience”, Karuna Farms is where you can enjoy the simple joys in life. Think greenery all around, the chirp of birds and even a spot of farming (without the constant buzz of your phone!). Powered by solar energy and hydroelectric power, there are rustic rooms, huts and cottages to pick from for your stay here. Whether you choose to take up a healthy diet (cooking your own meals in the fully-equipped kitchen) or get your hands dirty with their organic farming training sessions. Plus, a community space to connect with visitors, and a vegetarian restaurant if you’re looking for a wholesome meal.