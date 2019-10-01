Jhumkis To Nose Rings, Here Are Our Favourite Brands That Would Glam You Up

Love Kundan? That’s Svapan’s speciality! Known for statement pieces dripping with pearls and drama, statement rings, or chandelier earrings anything from their collection will just eliminate the need for any other accessory if you ask us. Pieces with meenakari work also are quite the smart buy, as they go well with kurtas and more elaborate ensembles too. If we had to tell you what they’re best for, it would be those days when you have to head out for a reception or even a sangeet, get ready to stand out like a firecracker!

