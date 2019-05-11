The mountains are calling and so you obviously must go! As the heat rises in Bangalore, do you feel like taking a break in the mountains? If so, head to Coonoor, not just for the view but also for some amazing food options. Here are the best places to eat while in Coonoor other than Taj Hotels.
Eat Your Way Through Coonoor Whether You Want Masala Chai Or Wood-Fired Pizzas
Hotel Sri Lakshmi
A crowd pleaser and favourite eating spot amongst the locals in Coonoor, Hotel Sri Lakshmi is the must go to place for breakfast and lunch, especially if you like your food home-style. They have an extensive South Indian menu which offers something for everyone that walks in. Don't forget to try their famous filter coffee (INR 20) while visiting Coonoor. If you reach around lunch and are craving for some sapaad, try their South Indian thali (INR 85) and get into a food coma.
Cafe Diem
A little farther away from the hustle bustle of the city, there's a small quaint restaurant located called Cafe Diem offering a range of Continental dishes. As you walk in, the view and the scenic beauty will take your breath away. The menu is made on a cute little wooden chopping board and is completely Instagram worthy. Don't miss out on the Pumpkin soup and mushroom tarts amongst other drool-worthy options. Check out the best-kept secret and thank us later!
La Belle Vie At McIver 180
A cozy, heritage villa nestled in the mountains with comfort food is what La belle vie has to offer. Also, the famous Bollywood movie, Kapoor and Sons was shot at this very place. Part of the McIver 180 property, La belle vie is the restaurant that offers some delicious Italian food amongst some Indian options. The desserts here, especially Creme Brulee is a must try! Live your Bollywood moment while eating some delicious food with the best possible view, right here.
Mud Pie
Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with some pastries, tarts, and pies at Mud Pie while in Coonoor. Situated at Bedford circle, Mud Pie is a local favorite spot for all those dessert cravings. A warm caramel custard or a mud pie with ice cream in the cold weather is an experience that only Mudpie could fulfill. If you aren't fond of sweets, they also serve great masala chai with butter chicken rolls and chaat after 4:00 pm. Try this place with bae, you won't regret it.
The Culinarium
Situated between Coonoor and Ooty, you'd find an exquisite restaurant located right next to the Pony Needle Factory. The Culinarium is easy to miss while driving from Coonoor to Ooty or vice versa. With an exclusive European menu with some classic dishes from the countryside, they have become popular across Nilgiris and their desserts have won the hearts of all those who've visited The Culinarium. Try their vegan artisan ice creams, made out of fruits from The Culinarium garden. Ideal for early dinner, this is a perfect date spot while traveling with bae.
Open Kitchen
Thin crusted wood-fired pizzas, juicy burgers and creamy homemade ice creams is everything Open Kitchen stands for and excels at. This small place located at Bedford Road is a must visit while in Coonoor. The pizzas are loaded with veggies and locally sourced cheese along with some brilliant homemade ice creams. Though the space is very limited, it is absolutely worth it to eat here while in Coonoor.
Bevina
If you are looking to dine in nature’s lap along with bae, Bevina is the place you must be at. Along the Mettupalayam-Coonoor road, you will spot a resort right in the middle of the forest range called Kurumba Village. Bevina is the in-house restaurant of Kurumba Village, that would satisfy all your spicy, ghar ka khana needs. On request, the chefs are kind enough to make something to cater to your taste and preference. It is a perfect lunch date spot with a breathtaking view.
