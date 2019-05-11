Eat Your Way Through Coonoor Whether You Want Masala Chai Or Wood-Fired Pizzas

If you are looking to dine in nature’s lap along with bae, Bevina is the place you must be at. Along the Mettupalayam-Coonoor road, you will spot a resort right in the middle of the forest range called Kurumba Village. Bevina is the in-house restaurant of Kurumba Village, that would satisfy all your spicy, ghar ka khana needs. On request, the chefs are kind enough to make something to cater to your taste and preference. It is a perfect lunch date spot with a breathtaking view.

