Visit These 7 Places Around Hubli To Get A Feel Of Uttara Karnataka

Looking for some adventure? There's no better place to go than Dandeli, and it's only two hours away from Hubli. Check in to The Hornbill or the Magenta Resort where you can live the rustic life and pack your day with plenty of water sports. We especially recommend going white water river rafting in the fast-flowing Kali river or trying your hand at kayaking. There are other fun activities too, like zorbing, jungle safaris and even a natural jacuzzi where water streams out of mountains and rock beds (go get that ultimate spa experience!).

