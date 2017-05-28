Go Squad Biking And Arrange A Special Surprise For Bae With Dirt Mania

If you or your bae likes squad biking then this is for you. Dirt Mania plans a birthday trail for your bae. You can choose the squad bike. Once you reach their office in Kanakpura main road, they first give you all the safety gear, which are very clean and hygienic. Then they have an outdoor area where you can practise first in case you are a first-timer. Now the drive starts. A Gypsy with a guide will help you navigate to reach the hilltop. The drive starts from the highway, and then through the jungle which makes it an adventurous ride. And once you reach the hilltop, a surprise is arranged for your bae. The staff is cordial and hospitality is at its peak here.