Spider-Man, Batman And The Simpsons: There's A New Pop Culture Store In HSR And It's All Kinds Of Super

If you are wondering where you have heard the name Planet Superheroes before, it's probably online and the fact that you might have visited their offline store in Koramangala. But now that the Koramangala store has pulled its shutters down, this new one is the brand's only store in Bangalore for all things pop culture. Which means, HSR folks, you have got the Mjölnir, the Batmobile, the Infinity Gauntlet, Homer's beer cans, and Pokemon. Talk about HSR being super cool, right? The store stocks up on all kinds of pop-culture merchandise with everything from apparel to accessories, stationery to electronics, collectables to toys, and bags, wallets, and footwear. The apparel section is what you will love the most with graphic tees of all your favourite superheroes (DC and Marvel), along with tees from movies and tv shows such as Harry Potter and The Big Bang Theory. Also, plenty of gifting options too for that comic book nerd friend of yours. Think Darth Vader Mugs, The Flash laptop bags, and coasters and fridge magnets. Oh, and there's a whole collection of Peppa Pig, Yana Unicorn and Paw Patrol merchandise for kids too!