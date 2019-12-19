Touted to be the country’s first online store dedicated to superhero and comic merch, Planet Superheroes gets its first offline store. And it’s in Koramangala!
Geeks Ahoy! Get Your Superhero Swag On At This Merchandise Store In Koramangala
Superheroes In Town
Lovers {and hoarders} of all things related to superheroes and comics, you might already be familiar with the Mumbai-based online store, Planet Superheroes. But what if you get to take the browsing and shopping beyond the online realm? Oh yes! Coming to namma ooru with their first physical store, they have recently opened shop in Koramangala and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from superheroes, villains such as Joker and popular characters such as Johnny Bravo and Mickey Mouse, the products here even include characters or themes from some TV series {think Game of Thrones and Family Guy}.
What's In Store
Menfolk have everything from t-shirts and hoodies to pajamas, while ladies can check out their collection of crop tops, tank tops and leggings. Want a phone case that declares your love for Captain America? Or perhaps Avengers headphones? Yup, they’ve got you covered. Laptop skins, power banks, coffee mugs and action figures are also part of the collection here. Stationery junkies, don’t forget to take a look at their range of notebooks. We’re already eyeing their cool messenger bags and socks {fancy sporting Spider-Man on your feet?}. For those doing up their homes, check out their home decor options – framed posters, wall art and coaster sets. So, there goes all our savings!
