Geeks Ahoy! Get Your Superhero Swag On At This Merchandise Store In Koramangala

Lovers {and hoarders} of all things related to superheroes and comics, you might already be familiar with the Mumbai-based online store, Planet Superheroes. But what if you get to take the browsing and shopping beyond the online realm? Oh yes! Coming to namma ooru with their first physical store, they have recently opened shop in Koramangala and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from superheroes, villains such as Joker and popular characters such as Johnny Bravo and Mickey Mouse, the products here even include characters or themes from some TV series {think Game of Thrones and Family Guy}.