Planning For A Holiday? Head To Beautiful Beach Town In Kerala

Kovalam is a beach town by the Arabian Sea in Thiruvananthapuram metropolitan area in Kerala. Kovalam has three beaches separated by rocky outcroppings in its 17 km coastline, the three together form the famous crescent of the Kovalam beach. Must visit lighthouse here, the view from the lighthouse is incredible and you won’t feel to go back. If you want you can visit the fishing harbour nearby. But we wanted to stay in Kovalam and enjoy the view. There are many restaurants along the beachfront at Lighthouse Beach. The days catch is usually laid in front of them in the evening for those who like fish. Sunset by the beach is the most beautiful part of the day here.