Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop

Want to hand-make a thoughtful, eco-friendly present this Christmas? Then, this super-fun workshop is perfect for you! Not only will you get to choose a cute terracotta planter from Green Vibe's planter collection, but Varsha (the instructor) will teach you how to plant in it and paint it to make it look festive. The best part? You get to take home your masterpiece and wow your friend with it (or be selfish and keep your it for yourself, we won't tell!).

