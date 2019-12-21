Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop

Planter Painting Workshop

₹ 400 only

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Varsha's Terrace Garden

Address: His Grace Building, 1-A, Near Raghavendra Temple, D Mudaliar Street, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

What's Happening

Want to hand-make a thoughtful, eco-friendly present this Christmas? Then, this super-fun workshop is perfect for you! Not only will you get to choose a cute terracotta planter from Green Vibe's planter collection, but Varsha (the instructor) will teach you how to plant in it and paint it to make it look festive. The best part? You get to take home your masterpiece and wow your friend with it (or be selfish and keep your it for yourself, we won't tell!). 

How's The Venue

The workshop will be taking place at Varsha's terrace garden in Ulsoor. You'll find the exact address if you click on the Google Maps link. 

Pro-Tip

Green Vibe will provide you with painting materials, but you can bring your own supplies too. You know, if you're feeling like adding some extra glitter and so on!

Price

₹400 only

