Want to hand-make a thoughtful, eco-friendly present this Christmas? Then, this super-fun workshop is perfect for you! Not only will you get to choose a cute terracotta planter from Green Vibe's planter collection, but Varsha (the instructor) will teach you how to plant in it and paint it to make it look festive. The best part? You get to take home your masterpiece and wow your friend with it (or be selfish and keep your it for yourself, we won't tell!).
Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop
What's Happening
How's The Venue
The workshop will be taking place at Varsha's terrace garden in Ulsoor. You'll find the exact address if you click on the Google Maps link.
Pro-Tip
Green Vibe will provide you with painting materials, but you can bring your own supplies too. You know, if you're feeling like adding some extra glitter and so on!
