Cacti, Succulents & More: Get Gorgeous Plants From This Garden Boutique

Prakrti Garden Boutique has an amazing collection of indoor and outdoor plants that make for a great gifting option. Started in 2018 by plantpreneur Anushree, this boutique offers plants in aesthetically appealing planters. What makes it all the more awesome is the description and instruction sheet that accompanies the plants. The instructions come handy for people who love plants but are not sure of how to tend to them. The sheets are carefully curated with details like the plants' names, when to water them, and how to tend to them. The price range starts at INR 300 and varies depending on the type of plant and planter. Cacti, succulents, air plants, the boutique has it all.