PlasticsForChange: Here’s How You Can Help The Body Shop In Their Effort Towards Curbing Plastic Pollution!

A very thoughtful initiative of using plastic as a means of sustainability, The Body Shop through the campaign, Plastics for Change, is buying plastic waste from the local waste-pickers community through Hasirudala Innovations to recycle it. We think this is definitely an impactful step towards curbing this global nuisance, because almost 80% of the plastic across the globe comes from five rivers of Asia! Phew.

But wait, there’s more: With 1.5 million waste-pickers stuck in the unorganised cycle of poverty, this will also benefit them by providing proper wages and conducive work environment. That’s why The Body Shop is launching its first Community Trade Recycled Plastic, in partnership with Plastics for Change.

