Take Your Toddlers Along To This Kids Area In HSR Layout For Play Dates!

Let your little one be a child and go crazy at Play Dates in HSR Layout. A wholesome experience for kids and parents alike, the space has a soft play area that encourages freedom of movement and exploration while ensuring your child’s safety. While your little one is having fun, enjoy a fresh cup of coffee and enjoy some nibbles at their cafe as you get a break as well. Feel free to let your toddler go crazy at the candy station which is sure to give them a sugar rush!

Apart from being a play space, the folks here also conduct workshops which are great for learning lessons through fun activities. They also conduct theme-based workshops depending on the occasion. The best part about Play Dates is the birthday parties hosted here. Taking care of everything from cakes to games, all you have to do is sit back and watch as you make memories with your little one.