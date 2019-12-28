Play Games At This Board Gaming Meeples' Meetup

All you meeples out there eager to scorch the #tabletop every Saturday, you need not look or go further. Victory Point brings to you Meeples' Meetup ( aka Boardgaming meetup ) every Saturday in association with Dialogues, Bangalore. Indulge in your favorite board games, strategize, compete, co-operate and ring in those victory points, all while refreshing yourselves with a wide selection of food and drinks within the comfortable and spacious premises at DialoguesCafe in Koramangala.

Victory Point helps introduce the fascinating world of board games to beginners, as well as provides a platform for regulars and veterans to indulge in its brilliance through events, competitions, board game reviews, playthroughs, unboxing of new games and much more. Our primary aim is to help propagate board games in #Bangalore as well as help this hobby reach more people, making this community much larger.

We got a wide rage of collections for different types of groups, some of them are as follows : Splendor, Codenames, Mascarade, Secret Hitler, Dixit, Catan, Blood Rage, Scythe, Rising Sun and many more! The event is newbie friendly, we will help you in pickup, setup and explain rules. You can come with your friends, colleagues, family or even solo we got you covered. You are free to bring your own collection to introduce/play the games with others.

Come visit us, make some new friends and have a fun-tastic weekend. See y'all this Saturday. Cover charge is INR 250 per head, which includes a complimentary drink and 1 snack.