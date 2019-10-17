You know how it goes with plus sized clothes: either they aren’t a great fit or they’re just not pretty enough. Fortunately, LBB has a plus-sized sale running right now where you can get everything from easy breezy dresses to business casuals and lovely ethnic outfits. Here are our top 5 picks from the sale!
Here Are Our Favourite Picks From LBB’s Plus Size Store!
Solid White A-Line Tunic, Palazzo & Indigo Dupatta Set
With their unique designs, Lavanya The Label keeps their designs fresh, festive and trendy. This particular tunic, palazzo and dupatta set looks graceful on every body type and is the perfect balance between ethnic and a modern aesthetic.
Mint Green Ikat Shirt Dress
This ikat shirt dress is so versatile, it can easily help you transition from the boardroom to a date night! As if that isn’t enough to convince you, know that the dress comes with pockets. Plus, the brand, The August Co., works to provide education to underprivileged girls, so you’ll be shopping for a cause!
Floral Kantha Print Jacket Tube Top Set
If you’re looking to impress, pick up this handblock printed jacket and tube top set that is made with a super-breathable fabric. And it’s got so many details too - frill hems, floral prints, and layers. So classy!
Solid Striped Waist Tie Flared Trousers
Whether it’s for a chill day out with friends or a formal event at work, these trousers will make you feel at ease anywhere. Available in blue, pink, beige and light grey, they’re perfect to wear with solid coloured tops!
Tassel Bordered Stripe Summer Dress
Winter may be fast approaching, but the temperature just doesn’t seem to be dropping. And because it’s so hot, we’d recommend this comfy dress. It’s short, cute and got these pretty tassels too!
