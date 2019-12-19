Pocket Friendly & Delicious Sadhya Meal At Kerala Food Company

Cafes

The Kerala Food Company

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2
478, Krishna Temple Road, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Kerala Food Company: This was a hidden surprise tucked away in Kormangala. While the walls have nice doodles of a slice of Kerala life, overall the ambience is nice and homely. So if you are looking for a quick pocket-friendly and elaborate, delicious Sadhya Meal you need Not fret. I loved the Jaggery Coated Bananas and the Avayal especially. It starts with the banana chips, the jaggery coated bananas and the pickles, moving on to the veggies and the sambhar/rasam, then the rice and finally the dessert(two types of payasam). I even liked the Sour Beetroot Raita(that’s if you are a beetroot fan). You have two options of rice - the polished white rice and the Kerala red rice. Two varieties of payasam as well - the white one as well as the sevaiaya one. Very little sugar was added. I think it was a flavourful and delicious meal. I have not had too many Sadhya meals in the past but this one was satisfying and yummy.

What Could Be Better?

The payasam could be a little thicker and yummy otherwise everything else was perfect.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids.

