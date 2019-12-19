Pocket Friendly & Delicious Sadhya Meal At Kerala Food Company

The Kerala Food Company: This was a hidden surprise tucked away in Kormangala. While the walls have nice doodles of a slice of Kerala life, overall the ambience is nice and homely. So if you are looking for a quick pocket-friendly and elaborate, delicious Sadhya Meal you need Not fret. I loved the Jaggery Coated Bananas and the Avayal especially. It starts with the banana chips, the jaggery coated bananas and the pickles, moving on to the veggies and the sambhar/rasam, then the rice and finally the dessert(two types of payasam). I even liked the Sour Beetroot Raita(that’s if you are a beetroot fan). You have two options of rice - the polished white rice and the Kerala red rice. Two varieties of payasam as well - the white one as well as the sevaiaya one. Very little sugar was added. I think it was a flavourful and delicious meal. I have not had too many Sadhya meals in the past but this one was satisfying and yummy.