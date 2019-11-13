This Pocket Friendly Cafe In Koramangala For Their Crazy Cocktails & Yum Seafood!

Eskobar is a newly opened place in Koramangala where you get pocket-friendly food as well as alcohol. Can you believe that you can get an old monk peg for just 69? It is as cheap as that. They even have crazy cocktails at just 229 being the priciest. Have amazing service and good rock music. It's a perfect place to meet the ends of the month. Esko bar signature cocktails like Octopussy, Pop my Cherry, Attitude and Mocktails like Pussy foot, Tornado twist, Cherry Fizz is a must-try. Do try their chicken nachos and amazing variations of seafood and ghee roast. Their crispy fried prawns and peri-peri wings were so good. They even serve beer cocktails at just 139-169. Do look out as this place has a lot to offer.