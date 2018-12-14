Polka Dots And Satin: These Baby Diapers Are Dapper, Colourful And Don't Pollute The Earth

We know diapers mean messy business, especially when there’s a squirming baby involved; once the diaper is off though? It’s messier for the planet as most of the regular ones take over half a century to decompose. Not the baby, the diaper! Reusable, washing machine friendly, and in cute prints and popping colours, the diapers are suitable for babies from two months to two years. The diapers are designed to cater to different needs and capabilities (or parents and caretakers), so you can comfortably change one whether you’ve done it before or not. Their pocket diapers can be slipped on and come in panels with buttons that can be adjusted to the size of the baby as they grow. With absorbent layers to catch moisture and keep the baby bottoms dry and comfy, the cloth diapers will fit till the child is two years old (or 15 kilos, whichever comes first). They even have a limited range of fitted diapers for newborns. Our favourite part of it all are the polka dot prints, colour blocked, and shimmery fabric they’ve used for the diapers to have your little munchkin looking dapper with nothing else on! With a regularly updated inventory, they don’t repeat most styles, and prices for the diapers start at INR 1,000.