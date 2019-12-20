Time Stands Still At This Pondicherry Cafe That's Straight Out Of A Black And White Dream

Time practically slows down in such a peaceful setting. So don’t be surprised if you see yourself spending hours here while feeling like only minutes have gone by! They have an array of breakfast combinations and we suggest you pick the muesli, fruit and coffee one. They also have a number of crêpes, sandwiches, baguettes and more. We recommend you try the ratatouille and cheese sandwich and fruit lassi {seasonal special}. Coffee and smoothies are equally good. One can find something that suits every pocket here. The food is prepared fresh and may take a few minutes, but is more than worth the wait.