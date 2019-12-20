Pondicherry is home to a host of art galleries cum cafés and Café Artika is one the best that you can get!
Time Stands Still At This Pondicherry Cafe That's Straight Out Of A Black And White Dream
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Wi-Fi Available
This beautiful café is straight out of a black and white dream. Peaceful setting, a canopy of beautiful white bougainvillea, lounge chairs, and delicious food the deal for you? Then Café Artika is where you have to be!
Time practically slows down in such a peaceful setting. So don’t be surprised if you see yourself spending hours here while feeling like only minutes have gone by! They have an array of breakfast combinations and we suggest you pick the muesli, fruit and coffee one. They also have a number of crêpes, sandwiches, baguettes and more. We recommend you try the ratatouille and cheese sandwich and fruit lassi {seasonal special}. Coffee and smoothies are equally good. One can find something that suits every pocket here. The food is prepared fresh and may take a few minutes, but is more than worth the wait.
They have free Wi-Fi and no one generally disturbs you for hours here. It may be a little tricky to located given the maze of streets in Pondicherry but Google Maps comes in handy.
