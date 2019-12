Located in the French Quarters of Pondicherry, the view of the sea isn’t quite the reason you’ll stay at this Bed&Breakfast, but it certainly gets this place brownie points… many brownie points. A two-storey French colonial building with high ceilings, a garden and sit outs, the place blends the old and new, just like the rest of Pondicherry. The terrace is all yours for enjoying the view and the sea breeze. Being a penthouse, you can take up this space for a longer stay as its quiet, inspiring and enjoyable – throw in a glass of wine, and it’s all made better. Oh! And did we mention it’s a stone’s throw from the popular Promenade where all the action is?