The Wanderer’s Guide To Shopping In Pondicherry: From Indie Labels To Export Surplus

The biggest store in Pondicherry’s busiest street (Mission Street), Casablanca is home to many independent designer labels and is one of the famous stores for shopping among the tourists. Check out for clothes that are made out of natural fabrics for men, women, and children at this multi-stoery store. Apart from clothing, they also stock up on home decor, stationery, and bags from Hidesgin and Holi. As you head to the billing counter, shop for chocolates by Mason and Co. and candies for you and your little one. Don't forget to pick up souvenirs for your friends and family from Casablanca.