Beautiful And Colourful Post Cards That Brings Bengaluru Alive!

I stumbled upon these interactive cards on the steps of Blossom Book House at Church Street. At first, you will be instantly attracted to the postcards because of its beautiful and colourful illustration depicting the popular places in Bangalore. On the top corner of each card, there is info to download the app to see the place come alive. Just for fun, we downloaded flippAR Go and scanned the Lalbagh card through it. A video about its origin and historical facts magically appeared on the card. It was so fun to see the video inside the card. A genius and a fun way to know more about the place. Very innovative and creative step to promote the tourism of Karnataka. Each card is only priced at 50 bucks, making it a perfect travel souvenir. Next time you are book shopping, do pick these up brighten up your collection.