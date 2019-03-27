Biryani Lovers, Potful Is A Must Try For You Guys!

Let’s talk about KOLKATA BIRYANI: Alooooo is the only thing which comes in mind when we say Kolkata. Biryani had aloo, sufficient chicken pieces and spices! 👌🏻 The best part is: coriander seeds are given in a different packet! Murg kabab and raita are add ons and worth trying! I will highly recommend you guys to try POTFUL BIRYANI! Mark my words: You won’t regret it! 🍚

It’s beyond perfection!

₹500 - ₹1,000

