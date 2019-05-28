Potato Bae: Haven For The Humble Aloo

How much do you fancy Potatoes? Potato Bae serves dishes where potato is the base. Everything with Potatoes, A potato haven you can say. From noodles to Pizza, everything is a potato. Potato, when fried in oil is just awesome, to enrich the awesomeness here is what you can try, Angel Bae: When a 400gm potato is cut into very thin hair like layers, deep fried and added some mayo on the top with olives. This was better than the regular Pasta. Something unique. Tandoori Pizza Fries: When fries are made into Pizza. It's a must try guys. Mozzarella mixed with processed cheese would have been a better choice. Indian spices infused with Pizza flavours and cheese, it's an amazing combination. Rosemilk with Almonds: The regular rose milk with small pieces of almonds is just fantastic. It's an amazing way to wand your meal here. Potato Bae defines the name where the Bae is Potato, fried and made to different and unique dishes.