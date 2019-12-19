ICYMI: Koramangala's Got Another Place For Fries And This One Let's You Create Your Own Version

Golden fries that are doused in a range of toppings is what makes Potato Bae, bae. The kiosk on Koramangala's JNC Road dishes out fries with at least 31 different kinds of toppings (that we know of) that are of the vegetarian, cheesy, and meaty kind. Plus, you can make your own saucy fries by choosing up to three different kinds of sauces. And they have a lot of sauces to choose from -- chilli garlic to pizza pasta. Start off with the Curly Bae which are curly fries doused in house sauce. If you are a fan of regular salted fries, then it's the Classic Salted Bae for you. For those who prefer some meat in their fries (or poutines if you must), there's Unexpected Love With Bae that mixes chicken nuggets with mint mayo, and jalapeno sauce. There's milkshakes and deep-fried Oreos for you to wash down all that grease and sauce. Try the Redelicious Red Velvet loaded shake.