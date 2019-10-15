Fix Your Biryani Cravings By Ordering Delicious Potful Biryani!

Well, who says "Biryanis are mostly for non-veggies" and who says only "non-veg biryanis" are good. Potful proves it totally wrong. Had recently ordered veg biryani from them along with Stuffed tandoori aloo starter. Loved the way they packaged it, in a mitti pot/Matka sealed with atta(yes with this they proved that they are pro when it comes to biryani). As soon as I opened the pot, the whole surrounding had the nice aroma of biryani all around. It was just too good. A 5/5 for a taste that came from a nice blend of veggies(aloo/beans/carrots/cauliflower), all just well prepared and baked with biryani. I almost forgot praising the tandoori aloo starter, it was just awesome, baked aloo with veggie stuffing just stole the show too. All in all my dinner give a 5/5 to Potful Overall rating: Taste: 5/5 Package: 5/5(no spilling) Hygiene: 5/5 Delivery: 5/5(on time)