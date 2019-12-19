Owl Planters And Custom Terrariums: We're Rooting For This Cute Garden Store

Pots and Spades' garden boutique has our inner succulent fiend screaming. Containing all apartment garden essentials from chic planters to sleek tools, and most importantly, live green friends, it's a plant lady's dream come true. Plus, it's trendy and budget-friendly!

From the outside itself, the store looks like a garden oasis in the middle of a bustling street. The wooden fence holds within it pretty little plants and flower pots, and as you walk into the store, you will feel like you're entering a backyard shed. Inside, you'll find shelves lined with all things gardening: we spotted handpainted terracotta planters (there was even a set of Winnie The Pooh character planters) as well as oddly shaped ones like owls and dinosaurs, hanging terrariums, lamps, garden gnomes, colourful water cans and entire glass jars full of garden decor products like pebbles and stones.

Prices for the succulents and planters start from INR 80. You'll even find a range of upcycled products in store, like planters made out of old wood, or window frames that have been refurbished and given a distressed look to make them seem more vintage like. They also take custom and bulk orders (for party favours and wedding gifts, for example). What's more, if you're setting up your garden from scratch or renovating it, they offer consultations on balcony decor, landscaping and plant care.