Head To These Pottery Studios Across The City

If you’re looking to add some inspiration to your boring routine by learning a new skill, we suggest pottery. Not only do you pick up a skill but also get to take your own creations home to show off to the family. It’s a great way to make friends who are like-minded and maybe even spend some romantic time with bae (yes, we’re making a reference to the infamous pottery scene from the movie Ghost). Check out this list of pottery studios that host pottery related classes and workshops in Bangalore.