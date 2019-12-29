Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids

img-gallery-featured

Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids

₹ 990 upwards

Thu - Sun | 26-29 Dec, 2019

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Swaa Clay Studio

Address: 376, Left wing basement, 14th B cross, 5th Main Road, 6st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What's Happening?

Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids ( Christmas break special)

Learn 4 different hand-building techniques!

* Make your own Turtle, Bird, Bowl & Platter!

* Learn interesting decoration techniques!

** WE WILL FIRE THE SAME FOR YOU to take home!

How’s the venue?

Swaa Clay Studio - HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Price

₹990 upwards
Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids

158 people interested

Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids

₹ 990 upwards

Thu - Sun | 26-29 Dec, 2019

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Swaa Clay Studio

Address: 376, Left wing basement, 14th B cross, 5th Main Road, 6st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default