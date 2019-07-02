You Can Now Learn The Art Of Pottery Making At Lahe Lahe

Pottery making is an art and has proven to be very therapeutic as well. Experience the art of pottery at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar. Learn to mold the clay, make basic shapes and then move on to make small functional objects and pots. The six-day beginner course will help you with hand building and wheel throwing techniques of pottery and help you create forms and shapes. Further, with hand-building, you will be taught to make vases, plates, and titles with pinching, coiling & slab making methods. The practice of wheel-throwing will help you learn to make basic cylindrical vessels to miniature pottery pieces. The Pottery course is priced at INR 5,000 for six classes. They hold classes in batches on Wednesdays/Fridays, Tuesdays/Thursdays or Saturdays/Sundays. You can choose your ideal batch and learn the art of Pottery at Lahe Lahe.

