Satisfy Your Momo Cravings At Home With Prasuma's Range Of Ready To Eat Momos!

It’s never a bad time to have momos, and if you wish you could just make them yourselves at home, then nothing like it, right? Prasuma has listened to your wishes and has made them come true with their range of ready to eat momos! The stuffings are made using a family recipe, but for consistency, they’ve automated the process of making the momo, so you get the perfect momo every time. No questionable stuffing here! By ready to eat we mean their variants can be microwaved, pan-fried, steamed, or cooked regularly if you like it crunchy. Pick them up at leading grocery store chains in Bangalore. Depending on what you buy, it costs between INR 150 to INR 325. Stay tuned for more!

