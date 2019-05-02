Get Your Crush To Bee Your Honey With Personalised Gifts From This Mantri Square Mall Store

Give up the usual flower vase and vouchers, get thoughtful and smart by using Presto for creative gifts. Whether it’s a loved one, acquaintance or even a colleague, they have a variety of options along with presents for special occasions. That’s right, they’ve got you covered for your anniversary, Father’s Day, Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, New Year, and pranks. From elegant hand-crafted pens with inscriptions and customised perfumes to matching T-shirts, you’ll be sure to win bae over.



They take orders for corporate gifts, from gift sets to trophies for star performers or events. Presto also does cheesy personalised mugs and photo frames with punny captions as well. For that special sweet tooth in your life, they also do personalised chocolates with quotes on them. Starting at INR 50, surprise bae with these gifts, we feel that the brownie points will lead them to you like a bee to honey.