Handcrafted Shoes To Funky Clothes, It's All About The Quirk At This Koramangala Store

Whether it’s the interesting name or the array of fascinating products you find here, Psybaba’s is bound to catch your attention. And, one look inside is all it will take lure you back often to check out their ever-changing collection. From footwear and clothes to accessories and bags, most of what you see here is handcrafted by the in-house team or by local artisans from around the country. And, the best part? No worries about running into someone wearing the same design, owing to the one-of-a-kind, limited pieces available.

With skirts, palazzos and tops sporting Aztec patterns and an assortment of designs like stonewash, and tie-and-dye, you’ll be spoilt for choice. But, what you must look out for here are the customised jackets along with freestyle pants and harem pants that almost look like a skirt. Blending leather and fabric, the shoes and bags here are all made in-house. Even cut out scraps of carpets and durries find their way into his creations. Accessories (think chains, chunky earrings and rings), funky leg warmers, UV paints, handmade soaps and home decor pieces are also on offer. Got a design in mind? They could even customise a product for you!

