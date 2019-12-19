Host A Fancy High Tea, Or Luxurious Luncheon With Painted Galss Tableware From This Brand

Every piece of home decor adds a bit of character that’s (hopefully) a reflection of you. Psyrays will have it shining through one of their pretty stained glass murals or perched pretty on one of their acrylic painted glassware sets

Using a metal base paint on glass or crystal, Sonali (the ‘masterglasser’) has created her own paint mix that works best with the medium she uses. The glassware is imported from Turkey, Indonesia, Belgium and Italy (all fortified and able to withstand regular usage, don’t worry). Mostly painting florals (reminiscent of Classical Art) with gold outlines and flourishes, Psyart’s tableware includes wine glasses (INR 1,500 for a set of two), tea sets (with or without the tea pot priced at INR 3,500), wall plates (INR 1,500), vases (between INR 2,000 - 5,000), trays (INR 700 upwards), bowls and cake stands. Should you like her designs on one of your pieces of fancy tableware, she will happily paint them on for you and charges between INR 150 and 500 (depending on the type of tableware you give her).

If you’re not someone constantly organising luncheons, dinner parties and teas to show these off, she also custom designs mirrors and glass panes either in the stained art styles, or as portraits of your favourite celebrity, regular human or furbaby. Prices for these start at INR 3000.