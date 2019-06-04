This Pub Serves Killer Drinks, Food & Hookah

Stories pub which can create many stories, this is right next to Mahalakshmi metro station above cult Gym, very good place with cute ambience and a main attraction to the place is the GOT chair, since it's an open area it's very hot and no fans provided or no proper ventilation, people there were very good and suggested us with the selection of food. Coming to food the quantity was very less but worth the amount that we pay, we had ordered Hot Garlic Baby Corn it was cooked perfectly but with no salt in it, then the basket of fries was good, Pizza was so yummy and cheesy, we also ordered a couple of drinks which was really good,drinks were served very fast when compared to food. A good place to visit in the evening with a gang. And it's going to be worth it.