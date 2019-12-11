Enjoy Traditional Punjabi Food At This Themed Restaurant In Harlur!

Punjabi Nukkad: Do you love Punjabi food? Then this is the place you need to be at. Best Punjabi food I have had in a long time. I'm sure you'll full fill your Desi Punjabi cravings here and the ambience is also set nice and gets you that Punjabi feels. The place is small and has a capacity of around 40 people. Must-try dishes, * Soya chaap * Paneer saate * Dal makhni * Malai kofta * Kulche * Lassi * Rabdi * Gulab jamun The food is amazing. Starters were really good and Soya chaps were made into perfection and even paneer was soft and coming to the main course everything was perfect and delicious. Sarson ka saag had perfect Punjabi flavours. We even tried Kadi-chawal and it was a little spicy. The desserts were amazing like Rabdi was thick and delicious and Gulab jamun was soft and yum. Lassi was fulfilling and best