Fix Your Chaap Cravings At This Outlet In Indiranagar!

Punjabi chaap corner has opened its first outlet in Bangalore at Indiranagar. Famous for serving the best Punjabi cuisine and mouth-watering chaap. The interior of the restaurant is so cosy and immaculate in its design. The menu is so well-curated to satisfy the Punjabi food cravings. Now talking about the food, the chaap starters are the show stealers, they were so well cooked and perfectly blended with the masala. The aroma was so tempting and drool-worthy. Not so crispy or blant. For the main course, we tried the Veg pulav and Hakka noodles which were so good and appetizing. Do try their Kaju masala and Malai kofta with the pulav which is promising to satisfy your palates. For deserts, one must try the delicious Gulab Jamoon and Firni ( an authentic Punjabi dessert). Do visit this place with the family to enjoy a lip-smacking Punjabi food. Pro tip - Use a two-wheeler or hire a cab to this place. Parking for 4 wheeler is a challenge