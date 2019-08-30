Parathas, Lassis, And Combos: This HSR Layout Joint Has Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Sorted

Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru
337, 27th Main, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Kapoor's Cafe in HSR Layout is a perfect joint for a homely meal in case you’re craving some good old paratha with makhan. A two-floored space, the lower space is just a regular dining area in case you want to grab a quick bite. The upper space, however, is made to look like an authentic Dhaba with charpoy seating (so mind you, you might have to wait for a bit in case you want to sit in the upstairs space). An all-vegetarian space, they are known for their big, fat breakfast and selection of parathas that are overloaded with butter. 

Just know that you are in for an all-out Punjabi food fest. The breakfast combos at the HSR Layout Kapoor's Cafe double up as lunch combos as well and are served with parathas or Chole Bhature or even phulkas all packed in with raita, vegetable curries, Paneer Butter Masala, Dal Makhani and more. Apart from all the combos, they do have a section for mains that include all-time favourite Shahi Paneer to Pindi Chole. Load up on some lassi at Kapoor's Cafe in HSR Layout to end your meal on a sweet note!

Pro-Tip

In case you don’t live in the area, check out their other branches in different parts of the city like Whitefield, HRBR Layout and Jayanagar. 

Other Outlets

Kapoor's Cafe

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Gurukul Compound, Near Thubarahalli Bus Stop, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Kapoor's Cafe

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

215, 7th Main Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

