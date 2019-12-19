A New Way Forward For India’s Gourmet Traditions!

Punkah House: By Their's Truly Special, for yours Truly Special. Located on the busiest 12th Main of Indiranagar, Punkah House is arguably one of the best places I would recommend among those place which I visited in Bangalore. Be it the ambience, space, food, service. They keep the bar so high that the experience becomes just magical. Did you know that they are currently opened only during evening times? As soon as you enter the place, it feels so disconnected from the outside space. Space is sophisticated and the ambience is intimate with a mix of old-world minimalism and embellishment. More like a private bar space in a bungalow with the decor & chairs they brought in. They also have a tropical terrace garden that offers open space for groups while they wait and is also the perfect place for parties of 50 people. Grandeur chairs, the artistic decor is what I am firstly amazed of. Coming to food, A happy hybrid of identities, both east and west draws on the rich gourmet traditions of India, Ceylon and Burma, three diverse nations united by a shared history. It takes inspiration from the land’s indigenous heritage as well as its international influences. Old and new all coming together on your plate. -Citrus Salad: Arugula salad is uplifted with the usage of grape fruit. Zesty but well balanced. -Rustic Chicken Dumplings: This was pretty good. Mouthful & the broth served below it was too good. *Must Order -Tangra Prawn Roll: Comes along the peanut crust, decent with the flavours. Not too overpowering. Don't miss out to order their flatbread as they have a separate corner of this property dedicated for the setup for making those flatbread & assorted pickled jars. -Roast Chicken Flatbread: This isn't your regular chicken flatbread/pizza/naanza. Dough that is made in house is made to perfection to prepare this dish. Not to miss the burrata cheese that is placed on it. Make urself lucky by grabbing that burrata slice :) -Asparagus Foogath: Pretty decent one among the veg lovers here. Asparagus adding the fancy element to this dish. -Chicken Pate: If you are a meat lover, then this is a must. Looks so simple, but the meaty flavour is truly loved. Complimented well with the milk toast. *Must Order. Silk Route Kari: Can be related to Thai curry. Tasted thick & flavorful. Thai curry lovers should go for it. They do have a separate menu card for desserts which boasts how well they are interested in their dessert menu. -Chocolate Eton Mess: Best of the chocolate served on our plate with berry sorbet. Sorbet gives some interesting flavours while tasting. -Pineapple Sorbet: This comes as a disguise as the fruit is covered inside with cream & cake. Coming to drinks, they make the best in this business. The highly trained staff makes the best of cocktails & mocktails along with interesting fusion & usage of ingredients. I love the way they set up the munchies at the bar counter. Presenting the highness of this place. -Rose Silk: A must try if you wanted to try among mocktails. -Ooty Sunset: It is mild in flavour with the usage of fresh basil along with the pomegranate & mango Special thanks to the Shivanathan & the highly trained staff who made sure our experience memorable.