Punkah House Has Opened Its Doors For Lunch & We Can't Keep Calm!

Punkah House is a throwback to the bygone era. Look and feel of a British Raj elite club or present-day Bangalore clubs with a colonial hangover. The Commitment to the concept is evident in décor, food & drinks & has aimed to reinterpret India's culinary past. One of the best new launches this year in Bangalore. Now they are open for Lunch & Dinner Must try : * Quarter Plates: Foxnut Jhalmoori, Karachi Spiced Lotus Root * Small Plates: Sweet Potato Choots, Rustic Chicken Dumplings * Large Plates: Hoppums – Asparagus & water chestnut, Old Bombay brain scrable, Flatbread- Mushroom kovai style * Desserts: Toffee Cheesecake * Drinks: Gin & tonic – Varieties Ambience / Décor - Intimate & Charming . A restaurant you can visit and be sure to hear your companions speak without the loud music and closely places tabled disturbing you. So what if you can't fancy an expensive elite club membership, you can go to punkah house and experience the charm. Food: Names of the food & drinks, ingredients and even the dishes remind one and give glimpses of the time when Indian was trying to build its independent identity and draws from India, Ceylon & Burma who share a history from that era. The menu is a mix of Indian traditions and its British raj influences. Old and new together on your plate Overall : Welcome change from the overly done microbreweries in Bangalore. A must visit especially for the delicious food and well-curated cocktails