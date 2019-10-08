Listen Up! Check Out This Outlet In Koramangala For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies!

Under The Coconut Tree: Simple Pure Vegetarian Continental & North Indian restaurant in the prime locality. The restaurant is really under the coconut tree. The restaurant had 3 floors of seating with Kitchen in the basement of the building. Menu had varities like Soups, Papads, Sandwich, Burger, Pastas, Salad, Appetisers, Pan Asian, Main Course, Indian Bread, Pizzas, Dal & Rice & Desserts. I taste some of the dishes like, • Tomato Dhaniya Soup - Perfect & Refreshing combination in the soup sections. • Garlic Bread with Cheese - Garlic bread topped with cheese & oregano. • Cheese Pav Bhaji - A unique way of serving Pav with Cheesy Bhaji. This was really filling. • Crispy Onion Rings - Perfect golden crispy fried onion rings served with Mustard Mayonnaise. • Naanza - Unique dish from regular ones, Naan bread topped with Mozzarella & toasted. • Berries n Banana Shake - Perfect blend of berries & bananas. It was really good in taste. • Mumbai Burger - Authentic Mumbai taste burger served fancy. Potato patty with Chilli & Mint Mayonnaise. • Nawabi Paneer - Tandoori Paneer Tikka, Mozzarella, Chilli & Capsicums. It was really cheesy & thin crust. • Brownie with Ice Cream - Classical brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.