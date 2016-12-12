Situated on Tumkur Road, about 80 kms from Bangalore, this is an authentic Punjabi dhaba. Here you can have irresistible Punjabi khaana sitting on khaat.
Don't Forget To Hit Up Pyara Punjabi Dhaba On Tumkur Road On Your Next Ride Out Of Town
Who Is It For?
Para Punjabi Dhaba ought to appeal to anyone who loves food and to those from up u north of course.
What's The Ambience Like?
There are khaats laid out but the ambience is a little shady. Wouldn’t recommend you take a date here, but if you are a bunch of foodie friends, you’re bound to have a good time here.
Must Eat
Daal Makhani and Shahi Paneer. Their lassi is great too, and don’t miss the kheer at the end.
How Was My Experience?
The quantity for each serving was more than expected. The white makhan {butter} floating on the daal got us fighting for who got the most of it while we served ourselves. You can actually feel the difference in the dishes because of the use of farm fresh vegetables {literally sourced from a farm} and the Punjabi touch on top of it is what makes it irresistible. Cold lassi on the side is heavy, but so good that you won’t regret drinking it. Chilled kheer for dessert is an icing on the cake. Every time I’ve been here, I’ve ended up over eating.
LBBTip
Lookout for the first CCD on the Tumkur Road, take the second u-turn after that and your destination will be on the left immediately after the turn. The Dhaba has a Facebook page. You can grab the exact directions from there.
