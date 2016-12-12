Don't Forget To Hit Up Pyara Punjabi Dhaba On Tumkur Road On Your Next Ride Out Of Town

The quantity for each serving was more than expected. The white makhan {butter} floating on the daal got us fighting for who got the most of it while we served ourselves. You can actually feel the difference in the dishes because of the use of farm fresh vegetables {literally sourced from a farm} and the Punjabi touch on top of it is what makes it irresistible. Cold lassi on the side is heavy, but so good that you won’t regret drinking it. Chilled kheer for dessert is an icing on the cake. Every time I’ve been here, I’ve ended up over eating.