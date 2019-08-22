Qissa Khawani: Bringing The Flavours Of Lucknow To Bangalore!

Amazing food, music that makes you nostalgic, simple decors and some amazing hosts is what defines Qissa Khawani. If you're looking for some well-cooked meat and a splash of Flavours of Lucknow on your plate you must visit this place. My personal favourites were the Mutton Galouti Kebabs and the Mutton Biryani. A bite of Galouti Kebabs which melts in your mouth with a spoon full of the rich biryani and mix of spices of Mutton curry is the real treat your taste buds deserve. 😋