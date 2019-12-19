The ambience reflects excellent sensibilities with a Fried Kahlo portrait to make you smile instantly. There is a range of seating options to pick, each looking more inviting than the other! Quite spacious, will easily hold a lot of people without it feeling too crowded even! Would highly recommend people to check out Bohemians right away!
A Quaint Restaurant With Artsy Interiors!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Need to have some coffee optiona on the menu! And can end up being a bit steep on the pocket.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)