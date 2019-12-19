A Quaint Restaurant With Artsy Interiors!

Cafes

Bohemians

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

966, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience reflects excellent sensibilities with a Fried Kahlo portrait to make you smile instantly. There is a range of seating options to pick, each looking more inviting than the other! Quite spacious, will easily hold a lot of people without it feeling too crowded even! Would highly recommend people to check out Bohemians right away!

What Could Be Better?

Need to have some coffee optiona on the menu! And can end up being a bit steep on the pocket.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

