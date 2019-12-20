Britalian Kitchen is a cute British inspired cafe with delicious sandwiches, pies, cakes, coffee, and high tea! Chef James is delightful and helps you with your order if you need suggestions. This cafe has a Bright airy and cozy atmosphere with yum food. Visit this place asap!
This Quaint Cafe In Indiranagar Serves Delicious Sandwiches, Pie, Cakes & More!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family, Kids
