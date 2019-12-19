Quaint Cafe With Great Food!

Walking down 14th cross in Malleshwaram, it is likely for one to miss this little cafe, tucked away near Polar Bear! The cafe has a beautiful ambience that can be enjoyed alone or with bae, friends and family! Needless to say, the menu offers a wide variety of choices for one to choose from. Soups, starters, desserts. You name it and the cafe has it all! The place also has books and board games for one to indulge in while waiting for the order. But, what makes the Clean Slate Cafe awesome is the price. It is pocket-friendly and worth the quality served!