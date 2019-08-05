Incredible Quick Bites To Have At Burma Burma In Indiranagar

If you still think vegetarian food ain't good, then you surely are missing something! Here are must-tries (quickies) at Burma Burma. 1. Samuza Hincho: Ever tried eating a Samosa soup? Well, I must say, the specialty of this dish is that samosas are served in a red tangy soup with spring vegetables and spiced black chickpeas. Rich with flavour, this dish is the perfect spice you'd all be looking for! 2. Tohu Hincho: Popularly known as the Chickpea Tohu soup, this soup consists of chickpeas, vegetables, tofu chunks, and black sesame. This is also believed to be the regional favourite of the Shah region. It has the good essence of Ayurvedic ingredients. Served hot, perfect for a winter night to cure your cold. 3. Mopi Salai: This starter is popularly known as Rice dumplings. Nope, they ain't momos, but these rice dumplings have the base made with rice stuffed inside potatoes and are hardened, they are served with vermicelli and vegetables like cabbage and spring onions. It is best had with Red chutney. This dish ain't spicy but you can spice it up with your choice of toppings! 4. "Wa" potato: A popular starter in which potatoes are wok-tossed and is mixed with crushed peanuts, brown onion, and red chilli. This dish is served in a plantain leaf and is finally topped with spring onions and lime leaf that adds tangy-ness that makes you go, "Wah".