Having a good drink is never too difficult in a city like ours. Luckily! And while there’s beer at every street corner, cocktails seem a bit more elusive. Especially the OTT kinds. So if you happen to be looking for something crazy to try {besides venturing out in Bangalore’s traffic, obviously}, then this list of places with whacky drinks may just be what you are looking for. Let the experimentation begin!
Shaken, Stirred, Wild and Whacky: You Gotta Drink up our List of Whacky Cocktails
The Treasure Chest
A massive cocktail of 7 litres meant for a group of 6 to 8 people {or less if you are up for heavy drinking}. This cocktail is served in a wooden chest and when opened has thick, white smoke coming out of it, courtesy some strategically placed dry ice. Story has it that the concept of treasure chests was in embedded in Tiki culture. Pirates would stash their loot in chests that had the face of Tiki Gods. Should they be shipwrecked, the treasure chest would remain untouched, for fear of God’s wrath.
Price: INR 7,200 plus tax
Drip Me Tight
Now here is a drink, made with Vodka, Blood Orange syrup, Tonic, Lime and Lemonade which gives whacky a whole new meaning. k is served on a drip stand and brings in some level of clinical precision in your intake of alcohol, wouldn’t you say! And while the whole experience of sipping on it like an absolute alcoholic is amusing enough, the drink itself is a great blend of sweet and sour, but the vodka cuts straight through it so it’s pretty potent. Certainly don’t take this as IV!
Price: INR 300 plus tax
The Deconstructed Moscow Mule
Straight out of your high school science lab, comes The Deconstructed Moscow Mule at Social, served in a (mule) mug, with a beaker tied up in muslin cloth with smoked vodka and a pipette with bitters. A take on the classic Moscow Mule, typically served in a copper mug, this drink is quite the riot. It is said to have been served in the US and was invented by a Russian, using vodka and ginger beer. Don’t hurry with this one. It’s meant to be had slow and steady.
When: 9am-11.30pm
Price: INR 250 plus tax
The Soju Bomb
An utterly fun way to start a great meal at EDO, the Soju Bomb is constructed at your table. A glass of beer will have two chopsticks placed on it. Over this balances a little ceramic cup of soju. The chef encourages you to loudly count to five in Japanese – you go Ichi, Ni, Sa, Nya, bang the table hard enough for the chopsticks to give way and the soju to fall in. You pick the glass up instantly and down everything down to the last drop. Wait for a few seconds for the warmth of the alcohol to kick in!
When: noon-2.30pm, 6:30pm-11.30pm
Price: INR 850 plus tax
Inception
This deep, savoury, rich whiskey potation has rosemary, vanilla, fresh pineapple puree and Earl Grey tea enveloped in clouds of smoky flavor which is achieved by pouring a shot of whiskey upon the dry ice in a bamboo shoot. True to the theme of Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Guru Prashanth, the wizard at High Ultra wanted to create a drink that defined a “dream in a dream” – his dream being to serve two of the largest consumed beverages in the world (Tea & Whiskey) in a single glass. The result is Inception!
Price: INR 980 all inclusive
