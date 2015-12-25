An utterly fun way to start a great meal at EDO, the Soju Bomb is constructed at your table. A glass of beer will have two chopsticks placed on it. Over this balances a little ceramic cup of soju. The chef encourages you to loudly count to five in Japanese – you go Ichi, Ni, Sa, Nya, bang the table hard enough for the chopsticks to give way and the soju to fall in. You pick the glass up instantly and down everything down to the last drop. Wait for a few seconds for the warmth of the alcohol to kick in!

When: noon-2.30pm, 6:30pm-11.30pm

Price: INR 850 plus tax