China Bistro right opposite Burma Burma in Indiranagar serve some delicious Asian food. The presentation of the cocktails is so cool. The food is extremely delicious too and not so expensive. They have some really good buffet deals, don’t miss it if you prefer buffets. The staff is so friendly and caring. They constantly kept asking us if everything was alright and that was super sweet.
Quirky Cocktails And Delicious Asian Food At China Bistro
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
