Quirky Cocktails And Delicious Asian Food At China Bistro

Casual Dining

China Bistro

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
Ashwini Complex, 1st Floor, 2986, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

China Bistro right opposite Burma Burma in Indiranagar serve some delicious Asian food. The presentation of the cocktails is so cool. The food is extremely delicious too and not so expensive. They have some really good buffet deals, don’t miss it if you prefer buffets. The staff is so friendly and caring. They constantly kept asking us if everything was alright and that was super sweet.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group.

