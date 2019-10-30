Head Here With Your Gang For Great Cocktails & Dancing!

Gypsy Turtle: This place is a synonym for fancy cocktails & dance floors. A great place to have a kickass time with your group of friends. A place that has put in a lot of efforts for getting the theme done right. I tried both of their Mocktail and Cocktail We had, * Jamu-N-Yum: This is pineapple and Jamun based drink * Popcorn daisy: Vodka based drink that gives you the creamy popcorn flavour which is mouth-watering even when you take a sniff of it * Trio bruschetta: Thinly sliced bread with the topping of stir-fried tomatoes * Corn and cheese potato skin: It is unique and you will love the way it is served in a potato skin. Do have it asap as it may get soggy loved the filling in this * Nachos GT style: Nachos filled with salsa sauce, also the quantity of the way its piled-up is so satisfying All in all, love the whole atmosphere that's been created around the place where your mood lifts. In fact a perfect place for watching a match on tv with great drinks and food