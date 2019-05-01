Church Street's Colourful New Gifting Store Will Make You Spend All Your Money

After sorting out all our last minute gifting worries with the Indiranagar outlet, Quirq Station's newest outlet is in Church Street and it's a standalone store and bigger than the 12th Main outlet. The brightly lit store will invite you with colourful merchandise that has been curated from some well-known artists and brands. Think Katie Abbey, The Ink Bucket, Paul Fernandes, Alicia Souza, and Card Affairs. Divided into three sections with the upstairs section dedicated to everything from scented candles from The Maeva Store to them Netflix & Chill socks from Soxy Toes.

Pick from funny (and punny) and statement greeting cards from brands such as Card Affairs, them hipster clocks from Fusion Koncept, and super resistant pop culture-themed wallets from Supervek. In fact, you will probably spend the most time here since casually browsing because you'll find notebooks, planners, bookmarks, mugs, art frames from Apaulogy, and jewellery. The reception floor has pretty and cute planters, and succulents, while the basement is for clothing, and accessories such as scarves and backpacks.

